DFW Home Prices Continue to Set Records

North Texas homes continue to get super hot, so to speak, even prior to our glorious summertime.

New figures out today show prices have skyrocketed more than 40 percent in 4 years. That’s hard to wrap one’s mind around, isn’t it?

We’re in the top 3 in the country – the others being Tampa and Seattle … and we don’t even have an ocean!!

Zillow says median home sale prices in the DFW area rose 11.1% last month compared with one year ago.

Here’s more of the good or bad news, depending on whether you’re buying or selling!