Gain Access To Any Locked iPhone Without Using The Passcode Using These Simple Steps

Some people have discovered a new hack using Siri that can potentially unlock any locked iPhone.

YouTubers SocialStar found that by using these step-by-step instructions, they could gain access to their locked iPhones. It may not work for everybody, because it looks like Apple may have caught on to this little “hack,” or these guys made the whole thing up and are trolling.

Either way, doesn’t hurt to try it on your own iPhone!

Here are the instructions:

1. Hold down the home button until Siri appears.

2. Ask Siri what the time is.

3. When Siri displays the time, click on the image of a clock.

4. This will bring up the World Clock/Alarm/Stopwatch/Timer screen, so click on the timer option.

5. Then select ‘When timer ends’.

6. Scroll to the top of the ringtone list and select ‘Buy more tones’.

7. This should open the Apple Store.

8. Click the home button again and it should bring up the main phone screen with full access to the phone.

Here’s a video of the “hack” in action:

Via Seventeen