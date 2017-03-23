Kit Kats Introduces New Flavors, Including One Of The World’s Smelliest Fruit

If you’ve never encountered Durian fruit before, you have never experienced what many consider the world’s smelliest fruit. It’s been compared to sulfur, rotten eggs, sweaty feet, and “decay.”

Kit Kat Thailand is producing a limited edition Durian flavored chocolate candy, and the response has surprisingly been positive.

Omg, Kit Kat Thailand is making a durian limited edition!! Do I know anyone travelling here soon? I need 😍 pic.twitter.com/6Bus3c1yMt — ✨ Laur ✨ (@laurclinn) March 9, 2017

@laurclinn I am not a fan of durian at all but i can appreciate this existing. MY FAMILY WILL LOVE THIS — Yosha Noesjirwan (@hozzaah) March 9, 2017

Supposedly, Durian tastes like diced garlic and caramel poured into whipped cream.

So a weird combination for sure, but not too terrible, right? We’ll still try it.

Via Seventeen