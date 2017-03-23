Kit Kats Introduces New Flavors, Including One Of The World’s Smelliest Fruit

March 23, 2017 12:16 PM
If you’ve never encountered Durian fruit before, you have never experienced what many consider the world’s smelliest fruit.  It’s been compared to sulfur, rotten eggs, sweaty feet, and “decay.”

Kit Kat Thailand is producing a limited edition Durian flavored chocolate candy, and the response has surprisingly been positive.

Supposedly, Durian tastes like diced garlic and caramel poured into whipped cream.

So a weird combination for sure, but not too terrible, right?  We’ll still try it.

Via Seventeen

