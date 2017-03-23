Ready For More Compelling and Shorter NFL Games?

Have you wished NFL football games would move faster? Think of how many relationships could be improved if games were presented more time efficiently!

CBS 11 reports NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is ready to make changes, and here are some of his proposals:

During officiating “replays”, a tablet would be handed to the ref on field and he would discuss it with the NFL headquarters in New York, where the final call would be made.

A play clock after touchdowns

Commercial breaks during the quarters reduced from 21 to 16 (four per period, but each lasting 30 seconds longer). Plus a break at the end of the 1st quarter and another at the end of the 3rd.

Teams would not be allowed to make a challenge late during a commercial break, eliminating a ref having to tell the TV audience when it returns, that a video review will not be done… allowing the network to play another commercial. Teams challenging a call at that time would have to have a review during the commercials.

Centralizing officiating decisions on replays (which has done well with the NHL).

Restarting the clock at the proper time after a ball carrier goes out of bounds.

Standardize the length of halftimes.

NFL owners begin their meetings Sunday in Phoenix and 75% of the 32 team owners must support the proposed changes to pass.

To me, if NFL games can be presented in an even more time efficient and compelling manner, so be it.

Think of how many relationships could benefit from this? Imagine a football fan telling their significant other who isn’t, that games will be shorter from now on?

How do you feel about commissioner Goodell’s proposals?

