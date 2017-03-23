SEE How DFW Ranks In The Top 25 “Fattest Cities In The U.S.”

March 23, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Texas' Fattest Cities, Top 25 "Fattest Cities In The US", Wallethub

WalletHub compared 17 key indicators of weight-related problems in 100 of the top populated U.S. metro areas to determine it’s “Fattest Cities In America” list!

Texas… has (5) cities in the Top 25!

  • #4 – McAllen-Edinburg-Mission TX
  • #14 – San Antonio – New Braunfels TX
  • #17 – Houston – The Woodlands – Sugar Land TX
  • #22 – El Paso
  • #25 – Dallas/Ft. Worth

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area is the 4th fattest city in the U.S.? Ouch! Push back some of that brisket:).

Dallas/Ft.Worth needs a little gym-time too… at #25! Maybe a little less Blue Bell to the butt?

With spring and warm weather here, health permitting, take 3 good walks this week after work, and help DFW drop out of the Top 25 “Fattest Cities In America”. We can do it. We’re Texans!!!

Feel free to drop your Blue Bell off at:

CBS Radio – 4131 N. Central Expressway – Dallas TX 75214… lol!

Listen Live