Thousands are visiting the burial chamber where many believed Jesus Christ was entombed.

It’s a small limestone and marble structure located in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Tomb of Jesus reopens to public after $3 million restorationhttps://t.co/WqSYbjiaai pic.twitter.com/9c876HPDnh — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 23, 2017

As one of Christianity’s holiest sites, the crowds are huge and expected to be even larger with Easter approaching.

The project was overseen by the World Monuments Fund. Conservators worked mostly at night as to not displace the faithful from praying there during the day.