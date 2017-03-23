The Cast Of “Love Actually” Reunite For Red Nose Day

The famous cue cards from Love Actually are back!

Now, it’s not for a sequel, sadly, but they are back together for a great cause…Red Nose Day, which is an effort to end child poverty. Keira Knightly, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Andrew Lincoln, and a few other faces you may recognize have made a mini reunion film which will air during the Red Nose Day Special on May 25th on NBC.

While that seems so far away, we do have a trailer for Red Nose Day, Actually. The cast ask everyone to tune in to find out what happened to everyone and see who aged best. Prepare yourself to be completely shocked when you see the kids!