This Baby Looks Exactly Like Ed Sheeran!

Does Ed Sheeran have any children we don’t know about? As far as we know, the answer is no. However there is one little girl making us question everything!

It’s not uncommon for regular people to have a celebrity doppelganger. Normally, it’s someone around the same age, until now. This might be the first baby/adult twin duo.

Two-year-old Isla Walton is Ed Sheeran! Ed Sheeran is Isla Walton! The hair, the cheeks, even her lips all look like Ed Sheeran!

Mother responds to the internet saying her baby daughter looks like Ed Sheeran – NME https://t.co/quvuv1SJCs pic.twitter.com/Kjnh7E16dZ — Music World (@MusicLoverWrld) March 23, 2017

Freaky!!!!!!! Ok, now we just need Ed Sheeran to share one of his baby pics.