Tom Cruise Hot For “Mission Impossible 6” Co-Star Vanessa Kirby

March 23, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
In Touch Weekly reports Tom Cruise has his eyes on Netflix The Crown star Vanessa Kirby in more than one way!

An In Touch source says “Tom flipped for her work. He told the other [Mission Impossible] producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise’s sixth installment.”

Vanessa Kirby attends The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 29, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Kirby is officially Tom’s co-star in the new Mission Impossible and he is “blown away by her endless charm and energy. He thinks she’s perfect to be his next wife.”

Whoa! If true, check your brake-pads, Tom! Try asking her out, first:).

