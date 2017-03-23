Tom Cruise Hot For “Mission Impossible 6” Co-Star Vanessa Kirby

In Touch Weekly reports Tom Cruise has his eyes on Netflix The Crown star Vanessa Kirby in more than one way!

An In Touch source says “Tom flipped for her work. He told the other [Mission Impossible] producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise’s sixth installment.”

Kirby is officially Tom’s co-star in the new Mission Impossible and he is “blown away by her endless charm and energy. He thinks she’s perfect to be his next wife.”

Whoa! If true, check your brake-pads, Tom! Try asking her out, first:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP