Want To Be Paid $10,000 Per Month Plus Expenses To Travel The World For 90 Days?

March 23, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Luxury home vacation company Third Home is looking to pay someone for traveling the world and posted on their Facebook page…

If you know someone with 90 days to spare, the proper social media and communications skill set, and able to travel, this could be FUN!

Here’s a little about Third Home

Click HERE for more details about the position and be creative with your application!

Good luck!

