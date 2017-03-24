Ready For A Kardashian Animated Prime Time Series? #OhGodHelpUs – Take Our Poll!!!

Just when the TV days of The Kardashians were thought to be limited, TMZ reports Kris Kenner is pitching an animated TV series that would feature the entire Kardashian clan. God help us! LOL!

Imagine Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie (not Caitlyn) and rest of the Kardashian family (who knows, there may be more!), in their animated selves, in an animated world, attempting to take over your TV set!? Not mine… lol!

Kris met this week with Harvey Weinstein’s company in Los Angeles share her idea, which according to TMZ sources, is aimed at primetime hours… and not for children!

This… I simply have to take a poll on..

