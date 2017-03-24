Ready For A Kardashian Animated Prime Time Series? #OhGodHelpUs – Take Our Poll!!!

March 24, 2017 12:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Animation, Kardashian Animated Series, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Kardashian, The Kardashians

Just when the TV days of The Kardashians were thought to be limited, TMZ reports Kris Kenner is pitching an animated TV series that would feature the entire Kardashian clan. God help us! LOL!

Imagine Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie (not Caitlyn) and rest of the Kardashian family (who knows, there may be more!), in their animated selves, in an animated world, attempting to take over your TV set!? Not mine… lol!

Kris met this week with Harvey Weinstein’s company in Los Angeles share her idea, which according to TMZ sources, is aimed at primetime hours… and not for children!

This… I simply have to take a poll on..

Yes, I’d Love To See The Kardashians In An Animated Prime Time Series

No, I’d Rather Drink Rattlesnake Urine Than Watch The Kardashians In An Animated Prime Time Series

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live