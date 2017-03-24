Baby Spa Is A Thing Now

We have to admit, we are a bit, or a lot jealous of these babies.
In Australia, a spa has emerged where babies from 2 days old to 6 months can go, relax, and get a bit pampered.
Now we wonder, why do babies need to relax and be pampered. What are they stressed about?
At Baby Spa in Perth, Australia, babies can get massages, facials, and relax in their unique hydrotherapy sessions.
Apparently, the hydrotherapy sessions increase skeletal and muscular strength, and helps their digestive system and lunch capacity.
Sessions start at $66.
Bespoke Baby Massage Classes with your friend's and Mama Groups will be running throughout December and early 2017 which will be based on inquiry only.
Baby Massage promotes parent-child bonding and secure attachment. This in turn facilitates their emotional and cognitive development.
Baby Spa Perth therapists all have neonate and infant massage experience.
They do look darn cute and super relax and happy.