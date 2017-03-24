Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: March 24-26

If you’re ready for cars, pinball, acrobatics, fun runs, family entertainment, vertical walk/runs, baseball, basketball, pop stars, a $10,000 karaoke competition, Peter Max, the Time Warp and food truck fun, this is your weekend!

Friday

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks – American Airlines Center – 7:30pm

Friday – Saturday

Friday – Sunday

DFW Auto Show at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – their website notes, “One of the most anticipated annual events in the Metroplex, the DFW Auto Show is the ideal opportunity for consumers to compare styling and pricing of every major line make under one roof in just a few hours. The DFW Auto Show was conceived in 1982, and now boasts more than half a million square feet of new cars, trucks and SUVs at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

Texas Pinball Festival at Embassy Suites Frisco – according to their website, “Texas is home to the most polite and friendly folks around, but just as a reminder, here’s a little pinball and show etiquette:Please do not kick or hit the machines. This is usually a non-issue, but we always like to remind folks to treat the games as if they were their own. The game owners will appreciate this.Please do not put drinks or food on the games, and please wash your hands after eating that big bowl of Texas nachos. Trash cans are accessible throughout the game room and beverage holders are available on many of the games.We love seeing kids at the show. Often times they have never seen a pinball machine and we encourage parents to teach them, but smaller kids should be accompanied by an adult at all times.Share that great game. If you notice someone waiting to play the game you are playing, please allow them to play when your game is finished. Better yet, challenge them to a multiplayer game. It’s more fun to compete!Please make sure to wear your Texas Pinball Festival wrist band on your wrist at all times. It’s the only way we know what your security clearance is (we wanted to do retina scanning, but it was too expensive). If you have a problem with your wrist band, go to the registration table for assistance.And finally, keep in mind the folks that put on the TPF are hobbyists (like many of you) and volunteers. This is not our primary business. Please be patient. We are working hard to make it a great show for everyone.

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities at Lone Star Park – Grand Prairie – their website notes… “A mysterious and fascinating realm that disorients your senses and challenges your perceptions… step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down.”

Saturday

The Color Run 5k at Fair Park – their website notes, “We’re The Color Run, the world’s first COLOR 5K™ event. Founded in 2011, our mission is to bring people together and make the world a happier, healthier place. By creating an experience that’s more about the memories you make than your mile per minute, we made running feel accessible to a broader demographic. Now the largest running series in the world, “The Happiest 5K on the Planet” has been experienced by over 6 million runners worldwide in 35+ countries, and continues to be a leader in the fun running space.

DFW Family Expo at Dallas Market Hall – according to their website, “ DFW Family Expo celebrates the BEST for North Texas families, while raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. SHOP in our Marketplace, LEARN from scores of exhibitors, PLAY in our entertainment zones . . . all of which are free with $6 admission, and DISCOVER products, services, entertainment, groups and more.

Dallas Vert Mile at Reunion Tower at Hyatt Regency Dallas – per their website, “Climb Reunion Tower once and your second lap is free – a total of 940 vertical feet and 100 stories! Or climb even more! The Dallas Vert Mile is a run / walk up iconic Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas. Vert stands for vertical. You can do one trip to the top. Or more. If you’re super fit – or just nuts – you can do a lot more! Reunion tower has 50 stories and is 560 feet tall. Everyone who registers does the Vert Sprint Race / Fun Walk and scales 807 steps and 470 vertical feet to the amazing 360 degree observation deck. Try to do it and not feel great about yourself. It’s impossible! Want to do it again for free? Done! You can now climb the building twice for a total of 940 feet and 100 stories! While both laps will be timed, only the first lap will count for awards. Want something even harder? Instead of a second lap, you can do the Vert 1/4 Mile, which is three more trips up – or the full Vert Mile Challenge – where you’ll have two hours to try to complete 12 laps. No, you won’t run or walk down the steps. Just up. Again, and again. WooHoo! So you can do a total of 50, 100, 200 or 650 stories! It’s the new marathon – easier on your knees and other joints but harder on your muscles and aerobic system. Training for and completing the event will make you stronger and fitter than you thought possible. And it’s way more invigorating than watching reruns on television.

Spring Extravaganza at Dr. Pepper Ballpark – according to their Facebook page, “The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are hosting the second annual Spring EGGstravaganza at Dr Pepper Ballpark on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 2 p.m. This special free event is open to the public and highlighted by an Easter egg hunt in the outfield starting at 12:20 p.m. for all kids 12-and-under. In addition to the Easter egg hunt, there will be coloring and spring crafts, airbrush artists and a bounce house. Both the Primrose Schools and Riders Playgrounds will be open during the event. There will also be appearances from RoughRiders mascots Deuce, Daisy, Ted E Bear, Bull Moose and Brooks. The club encourages fans to bring gloves and baseballs to the park to play catch on the field after the Easter egg hunt. Kids also have an opportunity to run around the bases, just like their favorite RoughRiders players! Select food and drinks will be available for $1, including candy, water, coffee, Cracker Jack, popcorn, kettle chips, beer, hot dogs, nachos and Dr Pepper products.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Rapters – American Airlines Center – 7:30pm

Chicago at Choctaw Casino – SOLD OUT!

Sunday

World’s Largest Karaoke Fest and Competition at Billy Bob’s Texas – continues until Aug. 13th! Grand Prize – $10,000!!!

Saturday – Sunday

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – April 9

Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at Dallas Arboretum – the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, with over than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, floral decorated topiary Volkswagon bugs and lots of activities.

Now – June 9

Now – July 3

Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine! Food Trucks Participating:

Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ

The Butcher’s Son

Fried Pies For All

Elite BBQ & Catering

Bombay Chop Stix

Cousin’s Maine Lobster from NBC’s Shark Tank

Chilito Pikin

The Egg Stand

The Guava Tree Truck from Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race For Vendor Opportunities please contact the Marketing Department at hconner@simon.com and stephen.richardson@simon.com”

