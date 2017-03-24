Comerica Bank Plus Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas Have FREE Prom Dresses For Students In Need

March 24, 2017 12:00 PM By Blake Powers
Prom Dresses For Students In Need

Prom season is supposed to be fun, but for some… a financial and mental burden…:(.

The CW 33 reports for the 3rd consecutive year, Comerica Bank with Dallas CASA gathered new and gently used prom dresses and volunteers rolled out 800 for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas, a non-profit which serves underprivileged. A few teens from the club were chosen for the FREE shopping experience.

Charles English, President of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas said, “Many of these young ladies are given the opportunity to come talk about why they deserve a prom dress”–“It’s important for our young people to earn things and not look for things to be given.”

Student Irma Zamarripa said, “For me it’s very special because I’ve been part of the Boys and Girls Club for almost four years”– “It’s my last year I’m going to graduate and it really feels great cause my parents don’t have to have that financial burden.”

Hi-fives and fist-pounds to Comerica Bank plus Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas!

