Cowboys Insider Predicts Tony Romo Will Be Set Free After This Weekend

March 24, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: dak prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo

Award-winning journalist/author Mike Fisher, a special contributor to 105.3 The Fan, reported last night that the complex situation regarding the Cowboys and Tony Romo could be resolved in a matter of days.

Fisher doesn’t predict where Tony will land, but 5 of 5 ESPN analysts suggest it will indeed be Houston.

Wouldn’t it be wild if after all this speculation between Houston and Denver, that Romo lands somewhere entirely different? Like… Carolina?

An NFL broadcast booth isn’t out of the question.

Or the golf course!

