Han Solo’s Name Isn’t Actually Han Solo

WHAT?! Han Solo is not actually named Han Solo!

Disney CEO, Bob Iger was speaking at USC about the new Han Solo: A Star Wars Story and he let some details slip about the movie, including that Han isn’t named Han.

“That (the story) picks up with Han Solo when he was 18-years-old and takes him through when he was 24. There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film. But you will also discover how he got his name,” he said via NME.

Wow! We didn’t see that coming.

The Han Solo stand along film is set to be released next year. The upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will hit theaters December 15th of this year.