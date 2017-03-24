Kylie Jenner’s Latest Beauty Launch Leaves The Internet Up In Arms

March 24, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: barely legal, beauty, Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Makeup, Offensive

Kylie Cosmetics announced that it would be launching five new matte blushes alter today, and their provocative names have people criticizing Jenner for being inappropriate, sexualizing young women, and how she should be ashamed of herself.

Two names of the blushes, in particular, threw critics into a tizzy:  “Barely Legal,” a dusty rose, and “Virginity,” a deep fuchsia.

Critics accused Jenner of sexualizing young women, calling it inappropriate, and specifically mentioning her relationship with Tyga, who is eight years her senior, and possibly may have dated before she turned 18.

There has been no word from the Jenner camp on the makeup “controversy.”

Via Refinery29

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live