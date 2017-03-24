Power Rangers Star RJ Cyler: Anybody With Common Sense Would Say “We’re Homeless, Let’s Go Home” But We Moved On Faith

It’s safe to say that the movie Me and Earl and the Dying Girl isn’t on a lot of people’s radar. However, it’s a indie flick that is well worth the watch. Plus, it also stars our friend RJ Cyler, who just so happens to have landed the role of Billy aka the blue Power Ranger in the reboot film.

As you probably already know, Power Rangers is in theaters today! Honestly, this isn’t the Power Rangers you grew up on. There’s no cheese whatsoever. It’s a more realistic look at the superheros.

RJ is somewhat new to Hollywood, so to say he is excited about the movie would be an understatement. He actually said he had the emotional stability of a 12-year-old girl!

Now, we also discussed the reboot of the characters. RJ’s character Billy may actually be autistic. RJ was excited to play the part because he only had a limited amount of knowledge…it wasn’t something he knew too much about. He took everything he thought he knew and pushed it out the window becasue he wanted to approach the role from a true viewpoint.

We also had the chance to learn a little bit about RJ family. In fact, five years ago they moved from Florida to Hollywood so RJ could pursue his dream of being an actor. For a period of time, his family was actually homeless. Anybody else would have moved back home, but not RJ’s parents. Instead they relied on faith and stayed in Hollywood. It’s safe to say that their faith paid off!

