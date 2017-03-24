Ryan Gosling Finally Explains Oscar Giggling

March 24, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Best Picture, Giggling, la la land, Laughing, Moonlight, Oscars, Ryan Gosling

By now we are sure that everyone has seen the Oscars announcing the wrong best picture winner last month. And in case you haven’t here is that video again in all of it’s glory:

One picture of that night caught Ryan Gosling giggling after the whole ordeal:

So why was he laughing? BBC is reporting that Gosling thought something more serious had just happened, and was just relieved.

“I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head,” he said to the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas. “And then I just heard Moonlight won and I was so relieved that I started laughing.”

Adding, “I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd.”

“Guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt… Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognised.”

So there you have it. He was just happy nobody was hurt.

Don’t let that fool you though, Ryan still seemed a bit upset with the whole situation. BBC previously reported that Ryan Gosling’s had a “face like thunder” after the ceremony was over.

Comments

