Scientists Want To Add 102 Planets To Our Solar System

March 24, 2017 8:55 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Planet, Pluto

At the annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Houston, Kirby Runyon, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins, has brought back up one of the biggest and most inconsequential scientific debates of our time, ‘Is Pluto a planet?’

Runyon is proposing a new definition for the word ‘planet’ that includes not only Pluto but 101 other bodies, including moons, asteroids and other objects.

To be honest this isn’t a huge deal. We personally don’t get that fired up about Pluto not being a planet, but really 102 planets? That just doesn’t sound right.

Via Independent

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live