Scientists Want To Add 102 Planets To Our Solar System

At the annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Houston, Kirby Runyon, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins, has brought back up one of the biggest and most inconsequential scientific debates of our time, ‘Is Pluto a planet?’

Runyon is proposing a new definition for the word ‘planet’ that includes not only Pluto but 101 other bodies, including moons, asteroids and other objects.

To be honest this isn’t a huge deal. We personally don’t get that fired up about Pluto not being a planet, but really 102 planets? That just doesn’t sound right.

Via Independent