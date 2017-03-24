Street Outlaws Test “Redneck Centrifuge” With AZN Along For The Ride

WARNING! Do NOT try this at home.

Any fans of the TV show Street Outlaws? The guys are known for underground racing and suped-up cars. Occasionally though, things get a little redneck.

Once again, do NOT try this at home. It’s called “The Nitro Chair” or the “Redneck Centrifuge.” Basically, it’s two cans of nitrous oxide hooked up to an office swivel chair. Scared yet? Just wait…they actually put AZN in this chair for one insane ride.

Immediately after pulling the nitrous cans open, AZN starts spinning violently for fifteen seconds! His body looks like a dummy flailing around. Thank God he was wearing a helmet!!!