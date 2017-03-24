Target Being Praised For Not Photoshopping These Models

March 24, 2017 11:47 AM
Way to go Target, way to go!

In a world full of photshopped images, it’s nice to see a brand like Target going natural, and letting the natural beauty of their models shine through.

Target has released an incredible ad campaign that includes models of different body types and ethnicities, and all pictures all completely unedited.

A Target spokesperson said, “Target is committed to empowering women to feel confident in what they wear by offering a variety of style choices. It was important to us to use photography that represented their true beauty, without filters.”

 

Bravo!

