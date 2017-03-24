The Best Foods For Your Brain

March 24, 2017 11:57 AM
Have you heard of the Mind Diet?

If you haven’t, you should look it up. It’s a new diet that helps your brain healthy and happy, it helps reduce depression and anxiety.

To keep our minds happy and working properly we need more than a few Sudoku games, we need to a healthy lifestyle, with foods that help our brain function at its best. Here are 9 foods that you need to include in your diet :

1.EGGPLANT

2.COCOA

3.CRUCIFEROUS VEGGIES

4.BERRIES

5.WHOLE GRAINS

6.FATTY FISH

7.WALNUTS

8.LEGUMES

9.GREEN TEA

Read more HERE

