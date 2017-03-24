By Mike Hatch

Our friend Matt Griesmyer at the Dallas Observer recently put together an excellent slideshow of The Most Texas Movies Of All Time. And it got us thinking…

What are the Top 10 “Most Texas” Modern Movies (from the 1990s on, let’s say)?

You know: a list that wouldn’t include the usual (obvious) choices of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Urban Cowboy, Bonnie and Clyde and The Last Picture Show…but still scream Texas?

Check out the list (and trailers) below: and let us know on our Facebook or Twitter pages how on (or off) we are (or maybe if we’re missing a movie or two).

10) The Rookie: you have to be a robot not to (happy) cry while watching this 2002 Texas baseball classic.

9) Dallas Buyers Club: this 2013 flick won Matthew McConaughey a well-deserved Best Actor Oscar (ditto to Jared Leto for winning a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award).

8) Rushmore: Bill Murray, Wes Anderson and Texas in this 1998 movie…say no more.

7) No Country for Old Men: Javier Bardem scared the crap out of us with his bolt pistol (and Dorothy Hamill haircut) in this Coen brothers 2007 Oscar-winning classic.

6) Hell or High Water: don’t miss this newest of the bunch: nominated for several Oscars last year (including Best Picture)…it’s amazing.

5) Varsity Blues: Texas and high school football are synonymous, and this 1999 flick is a dang entertaining take on it (and James Van Der Beek/Dawson doesn’t cry).

4) Friday Night Lights: this 2004 movie edged Varsity because it’s more “Texas realistic” (and just plain better, in our humble opinion!).

3) Boyhood: filmed every year between 2002 to 2013, this 2014 Richard Linklater (again!) Academy Award-nominated flick was huge (and spelled out what it’s like growing up in the Lone Star State).

2) Office Space: this 1999 Mike Judge comedy is the pinnacle of office politics perfection: and the opening scene was filmed on LBJ/635 (it completely catches the feeling of aggravating Dallas traffic in a hilarious way).

1) Dazed and Confused: easily considered a Texas (and cinematic) classic from 1993, Richard Linklater’s film brought us back to 1976 (and introduced us to Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck).