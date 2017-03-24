Wham’s Andrew Ridgeley Slams George Michael Documentary

March 24, 2017 10:25 AM
Andrew Ridgeley has been quiet in the wake of onetime musical partner George Michael’s death, but the other half of Wham! just unloaded on a new documentary.

Ridgeley, who took part in a memorial to Michael at this year’s Brit Awards, lashed out at Britain’s Channel 5 on Twitter, writing “To conceive such a sensationalist and mucky piece of voyeurism may be par for the course for you, [but] the decision to air before GM’s funeral is insensitive, contemptuous and reprehensible.

You might have had the decency to schedule post-funeral and after a respectful period.”

The words, echoed by dozens of angry fans, might have had some impact — the movie is not available “on demand” like most of the channel’s offerings.

