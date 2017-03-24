What If Grocery Store Commercials Were Honest?

March 24, 2017 5:52 AM By David Rancken
Everyone has a favorite grocery store. Could be a Walmart or a Target or a Tom Thumb/Kroger/or Albertsons.

But did you know there’s a strategy to what they’re doing? And there’s a strategy to the commercials that they show.

Check out these grocery store fun facts…

Stores tend to overstock the food on the shelves and will probably throw it away when it reaches the “Use By” date. They do it on purpose. Other stores just simply change the “Use By” date. These are just some random facts about life in the grocery biz.

