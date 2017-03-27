Adele Attacked By A Beetle During Auckland Concert

March 27, 2017 5:30 AM By Rebekah Black
It’s safe to safe Adele’s first time in concert in Auckland, New Zealand didn’t go quite as planned.

Unfortunately for Adele, the show abruptly interrupted by a bug! A beetle to be exact was crawling around inside her boot while she was onstage singing. The singer had to stop the show to get rid of that nasty little bugger.

She actually got down on the ground to unzip her boot, which also included some crawling around in her sequel dress, saying…

“It was nibbling at my ankle in that whole song.”

Of course it wouldn’t truly be Adele if there weren’t a few F bombs dropped. No worries though, Adele is fine. She and the audience all had a good laugh about it.

