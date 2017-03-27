Antonio Banderas Admits He Suffered A Heart Attack In January

Over the weekend, Antonio Banderas received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Malaga Spanish Film Festival. While on stage to accept the award, Banderas mentioned he had a heart attack back in January.

While he insists it wasn’t a big deal, a heart attack is no joke. Thankfully, there was no damage, however, Banderas did have three stents put in his chest. Perhaps in an attempt to prove he is healthy, the actor also danced on stage, performing the flamenco for the audience.

You can watch Banderas’ entire speech below, however, it is in Spanish.