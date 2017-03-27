Lindsay Lohan Covers Her Head in White Cloth in Bizarre Instagram

In a rather stunning turn of events, Mean Girls actress, Linsay Lohan claims she has been racially profiled for the first time in her life as she was wearing a headscarf at Heathrow airport last month. How did this happen?

Lohan, who is rumored to be converting to Islam, claims in an interview with Good Morning Britain, “She opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said ‘take off your head scarf’. I did, I mean it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock.” The actress posted a photo on Instagram captioned, “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” followed by an Arabic translation.

❤️❤️❤️ لا تحكم على الناس من مظاهرهم Don't judge a book by it's cover A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Lindsay was wearing the headscarf as she had just left Turkey and out of respect for the country’s culture, she took off her headscarf. The actress recently turned 30 and has taken to instagram to let everyone know of her newfound solace in life and embracing her spiritual side.

When asked about her converting to Islam, Lohan stated, “You can’t just convert to a religion overnight – it’s a culture and practice [and] I don’t want to comment on something I haven’t finished.”