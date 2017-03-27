Never Seen 1970s Rolling Stones Texas Photos Surface

The Stones played two hot June nights one San Antonio summer – the kickoff of their “Tour of the Americas ’75.” And, like all good visitors from abroad, they posed in front of The Alamo.

But inside the arena… photographer Norman Avila captured some on stage rock history.

Never before seen photos of Rolling Stones on display in San Antonio https://t.co/LzLmdc5xB5 pic.twitter.com/oeDeLzVI1W — San Antonio Informer (@sanantonio_info) March 22, 2017

Twelve large prints from the show are on display at the South Texas Museum of Popular Culture. I

Curator Michael Ann Coker saw the pics on Facebook and wanted to share them in person.

“I’m always scouting for opportunities,” said Coker

“The most gratifying thing is when people relate it to their personal lives,” she said. “That nostalgia is just overwhelming, and people love to tell their stories.”

Avila didn’t “bother with the hassle” of a flash. His Stones photos are mesmerizing! See more of them here.