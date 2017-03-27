Sunday Evening’s North Texas Storm Leaves Damage

Sunday evening’s storms over North Texas will have many auto body shops busy for a while.

A Tornado Warning for Denton County was issued and the Justin Fire Department reported one touched down near the area in Denton County, but was not confirmed by the National Weather Service. CBS 11 discovered damage near that area, including an apartment community with downed trees.

A McKinney Walmart closed a few hours due to large hail breaking a skylight outside of the story and melted hail called for a mop-up.

Lewisville experienced large hail. Andy Still reported to CBS 11 what appears to be baseball size “just outside of Highland Village at Garden Ridge and Valley Ridge.”

Frisco dealt with marble size hail.

My wife was running errands late afternoon/early evening, and when she returned to our Eueless home around 7:30, we noticed the north/northeast cloud cover was intense. If you live in that area, hope the storm went pass you.

If you experienced hail damage and shared photos or video with social media, comment on this post with a link to yours, and we’ll share it with 98.7K-LUV listeners. Remember to call your insurance agent asap to file a claim.

