Texan and Former “America’s Next Top Model” Finalist Shot and In Critical Condition

March 27, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Brandy Rusher, Texan and former finalist on season 4 of America’s Next Top Model, was one of six shot last night at a Houston apartment community.

Two of the six shot were killed, and Rusher is currently in critical condition in intensive care, according to TMZ.

 

A vehicle reportedly drove up to the apartment complex and began shooting a high-powered rifle.

Police are on a manhunt for the shooter.

Click HERE for video from the scene.

Prayers for Brandy for a full recovery and successful future.

Story developing…

Listen Live