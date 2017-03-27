Texan and Former “America’s Next Top Model” Finalist Shot and In Critical Condition

Brandy Rusher, Texan and former finalist on season 4 of America’s Next Top Model, was one of six shot last night at a Houston apartment community.

Two of the six shot were killed, and Rusher is currently in critical condition in intensive care, according to TMZ.

A vehicle reportedly drove up to the apartment complex and began shooting a high-powered rifle.

Police are on a manhunt for the shooter.

Prayers for Brandy for a full recovery and successful future.

Story developing…

