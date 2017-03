About a year ago, Patrick Stewart dressed in drag to promote his TV show, Blunt Talk. He even asked th audience who they thought he looked like. Some threw out Cate Blanchett, others said Helen Mirren.

Well, Patrick Stewart’s drag picture has gone viral yet again. This time because he looks like a certain political figure. Any guesses who he looks like?

If you guessed Kellyanne Conway, you would be right!

Alec Baldwin as Trump

Melissa McCarthy as Spicer

Rosie O'Donnell as Bannon

and now…

Patrick Stewart as Kellyanne Conway#DonaldTheMusical pic.twitter.com/U8JUjkMgVd — Antic the Fearless (@antic5) March 26, 2017

"Kellyanne Conway"Can we please switch out her for Patrick Stewart. Trump will never know and we will all be so much better off pic.twitter.com/yYQ5XpjZi2 — Susan๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿ˜œ๐Ÿผ (@SusanJustSusan) January 9, 2017

Thoughts? Could be a potentially funny bit on SNL.