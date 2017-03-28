2 Bros Speak At A City Council Meeting, Try To Erect A Paul Walker Statue

What does the world need to get itself back on the rails? According to a couple of guys who recently spoke before the San Clemente city council in California, the answer is an inspirational statue of the late actor Paul Walker.

It turns out the two were doing a bit for their internet comedy channel, but their approach was pitch-perfect. As one observed, we live in gnarly times. So, yes – while it’s a complete prank, seeing a dreary city council meeting enlivened by two of Jeff Spicoli’s relatives is a nice break – and it’s certainly an improvement on what city leaders usually have to hear.

Not that we want to make a habit of it, but there’s a little bit of genius here.