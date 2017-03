OMG! This little girl thinks she’s meeting Wall-E!

We love kids. They are so pure…like Rayna, who was so excited to meet a robot. Unfortunately, that’s no robot. It’s just a water heater that looks like a robot. Did anyone else’s heart sink hearing her say “Hi wobot” over and over again?

If that didn’t melt your cold, dead heart, wait until she goes in for a hug! Still nothing? Wait for it. OMG! She says, “I wuv you, wobot.”

How stinkin’ cute it that!!!