Don Henley To Be Joined By Two Eagles at Dallas ‘Birthday’ Concert

Our neighbor, long time Dallas resident Don Henley, has revealed more details about his upcoming 70th Birthday show at the AAC.

Helping him blow out the candles will be two of his Eagles bandmates — Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh — along with (former flame, longtime friend) Stevie Nicks, who he scored a Top 10 hit with in 1981 on “Leather and Lace.”

The Eagles will also be performing in July with Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Steely Dan and others in the Classic East and West bi-coastal festival.

The birthday show is July 22. Stay tuned for more guests!