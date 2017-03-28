“Guardians Of The Galaxy” and “The Walking Dead” Star Michael Rooker Talks About Set Souvenirs

Sometimes celebrities are allowed to keep certain souvenirs from the TV show or movie they worked in.

TMZ recently caught up with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (“Yondu”) and The Walking Dead (“Merle”) star Michael Rooker, saying Guardians director James Gunn says Rooker will win an Academy Award for his performance in GOTG2.

Plus, Rooker was asked if he was able to procure a certain souvenir from Guardians Of The Galaxy? His answer may elude to a continued role with the franchise.

Rooker does reveal (1) appropriate souvenir he has from The Walking Dead, which if anyone owns, it should be him…:)

