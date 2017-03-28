Massive Escalator Malfunction Leaves 18 Injured

In Hong Kong a massive escalator malfunction leaves 18 people injured. One man suffered a serious head injury and is in critical condition.

The elevation suddenly switched from moving up to violently moving downward. Two elevator technicians were arrested after the accident. Officials say they were brought on to help investigate the malfunction but were told to not touch the any part of the escalator. Officials discovered that the two men turned on the auxiliary breaking mechanism, which reportedly could have the escalator’s computer data records. The two men were arrested on the spot.

There is no official reason for why the escalator malfunctioned but officials say it could been caused by a damaged driving chain and a malfunctioning break device.

Check out the video above.

Via BBC