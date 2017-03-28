Mom Upset Over The Way TSA Treated Her Son At DFW Airport

March 28, 2017 5:04 AM By Jody Dean
Another incident involving the TSA, and this one has gone super viral.

It happened Sunday morning, when a mother says agents put her son through additional screening – which she says lasted for hours. For its part, the TSA says three carry-on items triggered the pat-down – which the agency maintains lasted only about two minutes.

According to the mother, the situation left her son traumatized – but the TSA says in a statement that proper procedures were followed every step of the way.

As of Monday night, the video has more than 3 million views and 65,000 shares.

What do you think? Take our poll and tell us.

