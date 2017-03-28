Mom Writes Thank You Note To Police After Daughter’s Arrest

Most parents wouldn’t be upset with the cops if their child was arrested but not many would write a thank you note to the police. Well this mom did just that…

This woman’s daughter was arrested for underage drinking during spring break. Something that some of us might be able to relate to but just about every parents worst nightmare.

In the letter, the mother thanks officers for how kind, but firm they were with her daughter, and with hundreds of miles separating the two it’s easy to see how thankful she was that the police helped to ease her worries.

Here is the complete letter:

“In this day, “cops” are getting a bad rap. So, I wanted to say “thank you”. Yesterday, my daughter was one of the thousands of spoiled spring breakers “living it up” on the beach. She got arrested for underage drinking. She was holding a can of beer on the beach. A stupid move that I warned her about before she left, but I’m just her mother, so “in one ear and out the other”. The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I’m hoping she learned her lesson. The reason that I am sending this is that every officer that I talked to or that I could hear in the back ground talking to her was so nice! Firm, but nice. I’m sure each one was rolling their eyes when my daughter said “Can you talk to my mom?”, but each and every officer was respectful and assured me she would get back to her house safely. For a mom hundreds of miles away, that was very reassuring. I know you all have to deal with this on a daily basis, which must be completely annoying and I’m very sorry my daughter added to your workload yesterday. They say you always have one child that makes you go grey early and she is mine! Thank you for saving me a few more grey hairs last night.”

Via Elite Daily