Multiple Networks Reportedly Pursuing Tony Romo as TV Analyst

March 28, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Multiple Reports, Tony Romo, TV Analyst

While the Broncos and Texans remain noncommittal regarding acquiring Tony Romo, apparently at least two TV networks need a quarterback – in the broadcast booth.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says both Fox and CBS are vying for Romo’s intelligent football mind and affable personality on their fall schedule. He’d replace John Lynch at Fox, who took a job managing the 49ers and be added to the CBS ‘team.’

As far as I know, no one’s broken a bone while doing such jobs.

Then again, Romo is in the unique position of potentially being able to commandeer an NFL team down a field toward a Lombardi Trophy. Something we normal humans can’t quite grasp.

