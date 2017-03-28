Nancy Cartwright Surprises Teen Who Doesn’t Realize She Voices Bart Simpson

March 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Actor, Bart Simpson, funny, nancy cartwright, Springfield, The Simpsons, Video, Voice

For those that don’t know, the voice of Bart Simpson from the very beginning of the most popular and successful animated show of all time, The Simpsons, is actually performed by a woman.

We can’t fault this kid who doesn’t initially believe her, though.  He’s only 13, and is probably not as well versed in Simpsons lore as some of us are.

He happened upon Nancy while trying to sell boxes of chocolate (remember those days?) for a school fundraiser, and Nancy began speaking in “Bart to him.”  At first he said it was a really good impression, but later realized he was speaking with greatness!  When he finally understood that Nancy actually does the voice, it shook him to his absolute core!

Via Buzzfeed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live