Nancy Cartwright Surprises Teen Who Doesn’t Realize She Voices Bart Simpson

For those that don’t know, the voice of Bart Simpson from the very beginning of the most popular and successful animated show of all time, The Simpsons, is actually performed by a woman.

We can’t fault this kid who doesn’t initially believe her, though. He’s only 13, and is probably not as well versed in Simpsons lore as some of us are.

He happened upon Nancy while trying to sell boxes of chocolate (remember those days?) for a school fundraiser, and Nancy began speaking in “Bart to him.” At first he said it was a really good impression, but later realized he was speaking with greatness! When he finally understood that Nancy actually does the voice, it shook him to his absolute core!

Our very own @nancycartwright charming the world as Bart from @TheSimpsons This is adorable! His face when he realizes is priceless! pic.twitter.com/CpPgvV2hCL — Spotted Cow (@SpottedCowEnt) March 24, 2017

Via Buzzfeed