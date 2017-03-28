NBC vs. FOX: Which Will Re-Boot “American Idol”?

The word from TMZ is NBC and FOX have offers into Freemantle Media (the owner of “American Idol”) to bring the show back to television.

If NBC secures American Idol, rumor has it they’ll rotate The Voice and American Idol , once per year each. The Voice’s Adam Levine only wants to do one season per year with the show. Plus, they may bring Ryan Secrest back.

TMZ also reports the show simply became way too expensive to do, due to the salaries of J LO, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr and Ryan. The plan would be to have a NEW judging panel.

Wonder if Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson would even be interested in returning as judges?

