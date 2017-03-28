Olivia Newton John & John Travolta Are Planning A 40th Anniversary Grease Reunion

It looks like Olivia Newton John and John Travolta are teaming up yet again!

Believe it or not, but the movie Grease turns 40-years-old on June 16th, 2018. In honor of the iconic film/musical, stars Olivia Newton John and John Travolta are already making plans for some sort of reunion. While nothing is set in stone, the two are planning to return as their characters Danny and Sandy. Olivia said…

“We are thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet. Forty year anniversary of Grease, which I can’t believe. Time goes so fast. It is so exciting.”

Do you think Danny and Sandy got married and lived happily ever after? Or did they break up when they went to college? Perhaps they are divorced with a few kids? It’d be nice to see a “Where are they now?” mini movie.

Until then…you’ll just have to enjoy this video of the due from seven years ago.