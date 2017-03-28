Six Major Film Studios Considering Releasing New Movies 2-3 Weeks After Opening

March 28, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Disney, Home Theater, Home Theater Systems, Lionsgate, Movie Studios, Movies, Netflix, New Movies For Home Viewing, Paramount, Sony, Univeral

With home theater systems looking and sounding good enough for most, many owners prefer the comforts of home and avoiding the expense of movie theaters.

With the above in mind, Variety reports (6) major movie studios are considering offering you the ability to watch new movies… from home… just 2-3 weeks after the theater release.

The price for this convenience? $30 – $50 per movie

To me, if you have a family, this may be a good option. However, if you take your family to a matinee (afternoon feature), the cost is often significantly less. Of course, the overall price increases when you add concessions to your total experience.

Large families may benefit from this, but the average family of (4) can go to a matinee for around $28, and spend a little more than $50 with drink and popcorn included, and enjoy the full overall movie theater experience. There’s nothing like an audience anticipating a movie they’ve been wanting to see and connecting emotionally to the story. That can’t be replicated at home.

Would paying $30-$50 to watch a new movie at home work for you?

Learn more about the possibility of earlier new movie releases by clicking HERE.

