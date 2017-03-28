State Fair Of Texas Fans Replicate Fairgrounds For Amazing Wedding

March 28, 2017 10:01 AM
Melissa Tate would celebrate her birthday every year at the State Fair of Texas.  To this day, she always buys a season pass and attends almost every day the fair is in town.  You could say she is a “superfan.”

When her boyfriend, Evan, dropped to one knee and popped the big question, she knew exactly what kind of wedding she wanted to have.  She told Guide Live, “From the minute he proposed I was like, ‘Get the corny dogs, get the mustard.  We are bringing the fair the farm!”

And boy did they.  Their March 25th wedding had Fletcher’s corny dogs, Midway Games, a ferris wheel, livestock, and even actual, official State Fair cups for the guests donated by the fair.  The only thing missing was Big Tex officiating the ceremony.

Check out pics of their amazing wedding below!

Corny Dog Queen crown #tatefairoftexas

A post shared by Shad Kvetko (@marcel_du_shop) on

My kind of wedding party. Congratulations Melissa and Evan! #tatefairoftexas

A post shared by Par Bengtsson (@parbengtsson1) on

View from the top of the Ferris Wheel #tatefairoftexas

A post shared by Tami T (@tamtam2819) on

Congrats Mellisa and Evan @photowagontx 🤵🏻👸🏻@Evan_tate #tatefairoftexas

A post shared by Jen Bigham / Whiskey Vintage (@jen_bigham) on

As for their honeymoon, the couple, unexpectedly, will not celebrate their marriage with a trip to Fair Park.  Over the summer, they will be taking a road trip to “hit as many dance halls and state parks as we can, and basically picnic and two-step through Texas.”

Via Guide Live

