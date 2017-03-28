Texas Business Man Robert Rhodes Pleads GUILTY To Rigging 2007 $783,000 Wisconsin Lottery Win

March 28, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 2007 Wisconsin Lottery, 2007 Wisconsin Lottery Scam, Eddie Tipton, Iowa, Lottery Jackpots, Multi-State Lottery Association technology official Eddie Tipton, Restitution, Robert Rhodes, Texas businessman Robert Rhodes

Texas businessman Robert Rhodes pleaded guilty yesterday to a computer crime (a felony) in using inside info from friend and former Multi-State Lottery Association technology official Eddie Tipton, to win a 2007 $783,000 Wisconsin jackpot. Tipton wrote software used to randomly pick numbers for lottery games, allegedly supplied Rhodes with the winning combination for a MegaBucks game, and allegedly split the winnings with Rhodes.

A plea agreement was reached in which Rhodes must pay $409,000 in restitution and serve 6 months in home confinement in Texas. Rhodes provided a $250,000 check yesterday to begin paying back the Wisconsin Lottery.

 Tipton is awaiting trial in Iowa.
More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live