The MVT, Deep Fried Texas Snowballs, & The Kimchi Chili Dog Are Coming To Globe Life Park

If you’re headed to opening day for the Texas Rangers, you might be surprised by some of the new items on the menu.

Ladies and gents, meet the new lineup of food…the MVT, Deep Fried Texas Snowballs, and the Kimchi Chili Dog!

Let’s start with the MVT or the Most Valuable Tamale, which is giving the Boomstick a run for it’s money. It’s a tamale stuffed with a hotdog! This king-sized tamale also comes topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, and chili. It will cost you though, around $27.

Moving on to the Texas Snowballs, which are comprised of a ball of delicious brisket dipped in funnel cake batter then deep fried to perfection! And just for fun, they’re topped with powdered sugar. This baseball sized treat will cost you $9.50.

And finally, we have the Kimchi Chili Dog. A lilttle bit of a Korean twist this season with a hotdog covered in kimchi, chili, cilantro, teriyaki sauce, and Fritos. It will cost you $10.50.

Which one are you going to try?