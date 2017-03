Spider-Man, Spider-Man, we get a brand new Spider-Man…trailer (By the way, you were supposed to sing that in the old school Spider-Man theme song).

Yes! It’s finally here! Another trailer for Spider-Man trailer featuring Tom Holland. We almost forgot just how perfect Tom Holland is in this role!

You will also see a few familiar faces, specifically Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Even Captain America makes an appearance.

It looks like Marvel has another action-packed hit on their hands.