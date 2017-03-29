Florida Teen Gets Ryan Reynolds’ Name Tattooed On His Butt

An 18-year-old is such a fan of Ryan Reynolds and his Marvel superhero Deadpool, he wanted to permanently show it.

Dustin originally got this idea after he noticed Reynolds liking another fan’s tweet. Dustin tweeted him in early March:

@VancityReynolds if you like this i'll tattoo your name on my butt — dustin (@poolspidey) March 5, 2017

Of course, being the jokester and all-around cool guy Reynolds is, he liked it, and Dustin held up his end of the bargain.

We don’t know what the best part of this tattoo is. The process that led to this tattoo happening, the fact that it’s in comic sans, or that butts are hilarious.

Everyone has been obsessed with Dustin and his butt tattoo over the last few days, and all we can say is, not all superheroes wear capes.

There is nothing else more iconic than this https://t.co/PdqoclcmcB — DORIAN. (@sebastianstans) March 27, 2017

the comic sans is really the cherry on top https://t.co/fgioKwgiMG — 生命只能向前 (@sassively) March 28, 2017

if i was hooking up a a guy n i saw a ryan reynolds tattoo on his ass i would i know i made the right decision https://t.co/gk8D5utCqY — sapphic brig (@pietrhoe) March 26, 2017

Dustin knew it will forever be a funny story to tell, and if anyone asks him about it, he will just tell them it’s the name of an ex-lover!

me: hooks up with someone

them: what the hell is that

me: …a past lover https://t.co/0mTzrxwATG — dustin (@poolspidey) March 28, 2017

Via Buzzfeed